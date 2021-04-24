Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to Post $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) will post $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Eagle Bulk Shipping reported earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 317.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full-year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $3.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $4.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.35 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EGLE. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $27.25 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.39.

In other news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $40,317.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,748.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 5,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $229,954.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 343,294 shares of company stock worth $12,784,720. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,150,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 407.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 17,435 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $665,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.40. The company had a trading volume of 213,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,900. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $552.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.46. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $46.36.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

