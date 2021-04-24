Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) will report sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Moderna’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.71 billion and the highest is $3.36 billion. Moderna posted sales of $8.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26,121.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Moderna will report full year sales of $17.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.60 billion to $21.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.91 billion to $22.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $234.00 price target (up previously from $208.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Brookline Capital Management upped their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.22.

In other Moderna news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $715,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total value of $879,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at $999,808.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,720,366 shares of company stock worth $834,397,088. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Moderna by 107.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Moderna by 50.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 47,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 14.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,744,000 after purchasing an additional 22,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 40.7% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRNA traded up $5.53 on Friday, reaching $173.63. The company had a trading volume of 8,762,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,735,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.54 billion, a PE ratio of -107.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $189.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.27 and a 200-day moving average of $126.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

