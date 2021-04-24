Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $316.08 Million

Brokerages expect that NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) will announce sales of $316.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $314.29 million and the highest is $317.87 million. NETGEAR reported sales of $280.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NETGEAR.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.33. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. NETGEAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NETGEAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

In related news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,076 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $1,074,070.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,340,931.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,881 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $79,434.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,972.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,539 shares of company stock worth $6,686,224. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NETGEAR by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,870,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $197,885,000 after buying an additional 248,970 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NETGEAR by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,712,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,192,000 after buying an additional 410,933 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in NETGEAR by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 925,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,881,000 after buying an additional 33,525 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 740,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,076,000 after purchasing an additional 48,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.56. 499,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,376. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 0.88. NETGEAR has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $46.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.95.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NETGEAR (NTGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.