Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) will report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sprott’s earnings. Sprott reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,400%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprott will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sprott.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $29.67 million for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 8.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sprott from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sprott from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

NYSE:SII traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.90. 44,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,226. Sprott has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.49. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 56.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,400.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Sprott by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprott in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Sprott by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Sprott by 110.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sprott by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 45,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. 20.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

