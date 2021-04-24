Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to Announce $2.44 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will announce earnings per share of $2.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teleflex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.67 and the lowest is $2.37. Teleflex reported earnings per share of $2.72 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year earnings of $12.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.55 to $12.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $14.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.12 to $15.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Teleflex.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $711.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 target price (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth $179,905,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 908,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $373,797,000 after acquiring an additional 76,395 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 532,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $219,189,000 after acquiring an additional 70,840 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $88,154,000 after acquiring an additional 60,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 105,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,235,000 after acquiring an additional 57,850 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $443.71 on Friday. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $312.33 and a 1 year high of $445.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $417.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teleflex (TFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.