Zacks: Brokerages Expect Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) to Post $0.85 EPS

Analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) will announce $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Axos Financial posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Axos Financial.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $162.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AX shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Axos Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

In other Axos Financial news, Director Mosich Nick sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $86,747.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,201.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 13,070 shares of company stock worth $590,429 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 43.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AX traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $54.36.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axos Financial (AX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.