Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $505.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) to announce sales of $505.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $505.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $505.05 million. Dropbox posted sales of $455.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.12 million. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%.

DBX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

NASDAQ DBX traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $26.26. 4,342,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,561,715. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Dropbox has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $263,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $104,557.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,426 shares of company stock worth $1,107,854 in the last 90 days. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,130,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after buying an additional 195,496 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 15,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. 62.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

