Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) to post $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mercer International’s earnings. Mercer International reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 720%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercer International will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.18 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mercer International.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 5.68%.

Several research analysts have commented on MERC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Mercer International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Mercer International in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.42.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercer International in the 3rd quarter worth about $721,000. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Mercer International in the 4th quarter worth about $4,589,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercer International stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.86. The stock had a trading volume of 503,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average is $11.25. Mercer International has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $17.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is -325.00%.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercer International (MERC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.