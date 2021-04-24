Zacks: Brokerages Expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Brokerages expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eighteen analysts have issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.03). TechnipFMC reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 521.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 25.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,915,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,195,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.55, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.66. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $13.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 4.54%.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

