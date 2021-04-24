Zacks Investment Research Lowers Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akero Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 0.58. Akero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $41.16.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). On average, equities analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William Richard White sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $89,328.20. Insiders sold a total of 59,165 shares of company stock worth $1,702,276 over the last three months. 7.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 177.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 30.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akero Therapeutics (AKRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.