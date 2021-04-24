Zacks Investment Research Lowers ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and solutions. The company’s Freight Transportation segment offers transportation of general commodities; motor carrier freight transportation services; business-to-business air transportation services; ocean transport services; global customizable supply chain solutions and integrated warehousing services. Its Premium Logistics & Expedited Freight Services segment provides expedited freight transportation services to commercial and government customers; premium logistics services; and domestic and international freight transportation with air, ocean, and ground service. ArcBest Corporation, formerly known as Arkansas Best Corporation, is headquartered in Fort Smith, Arkansas. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a hold rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.85.

ARCB opened at $72.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $76.21.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.11 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

In other ArcBest news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $357,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,772. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $85,815.72. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in ArcBest by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in ArcBest by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

