Zacks Investment Research Lowers Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barratt Developments plc engages in the business of developing residential and non residential properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company develops houses in towns, cities and rural areas. It operates under brands for house building- Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes. The company’s commercial property development business, Wilson Bowden Developments is focused on retail, leisure, office, industrial and mixed-use schemes. Barratt Developments plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Barratt Developments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Barratt Developments from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Liberum Capital lowered Barratt Developments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered Barratt Developments from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

BTDPY opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $23.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average of $18.40.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barratt Developments (BTDPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.