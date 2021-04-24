Zacks Investment Research Lowers Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a specialty finance company. The Company invests primarily in telecommunication services, electronic equipment, instruments and components and real estate management and development industries. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.44.

Shares of NYSE:GSBD opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Goldman Sachs BDC has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $20.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average is $18.22. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 64.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.23 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

In other Goldman Sachs BDC news, Director Ann B. Lane purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $191,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,890 shares in the company, valued at $323,443.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 589,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,400,000 after purchasing an additional 16,388 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $4,637,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 13.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

