Zacks Investment Research Lowers J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) to Hold

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

JSAIY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of J Sainsbury from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. J Sainsbury currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSAIY traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.74. The company had a trading volume of 16,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,324. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.39. J Sainsbury has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $14.40.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J Sainsbury (JSAIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.