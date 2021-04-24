Zacks Investment Research Lowers Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $52.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Leggett have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. Earnings estimates for 2021 remained unchanged over the past 60 days, limiting upside potential for the stock. Challenges in Aerospace and Work Furniture remain, given weak demand in these end markets. Also, COVID-related supply chain and labor constraints remain potent headwinds. Nonetheless, strategies to enhance the business portfolio, disciplined capital allocation and strong demand in residential end markets are likely to benefit the company going forward. Meanwhile, sales growth in the U.S. bedding industry has been robust, driven by a shift in consumer spending toward home products and a favorable housing environment. Notably, the company has enough liquidity to manage the ongoing crisis.”

Separately, Raymond James cut Leggett & Platt from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $50.50 on Tuesday. Leggett & Platt has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $50.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.19.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,804.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.6% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 18,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

