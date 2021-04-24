Zacks Investment Research Lowers RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RealPage, Inc. provides on-demand property management solutions that enable owners and managers of single-family and a wide variety of multi-family rental property types to manage their marketing, pricing, screening, leasing, accounting, purchasing and other property operations. The Company’s products include OneSite Solutions, to increase occupancy and reduce operating expenses through streamlined operations; CrossFire, a sales and marketing system to capture more leads, manage and retain more residents, and provide residents with the means to sign up for utilities and other services; YieldStar, to optimize asset values through revenue management, portfolio management, and market intelligence; LeasingDesk, a risk mitigation system; Velocity, to generate comprehensive utility and convergent bills for properties and deliver superior submetering services; OpsTechnology, a spend management system. RealPage, Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, Texas. “

Separately, William Blair downgraded shares of RealPage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.39.

RP stock opened at $88.72 on Friday. RealPage has a 52 week low of $55.14 and a 52 week high of $89.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.30 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. RealPage had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $298.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. RealPage’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that RealPage will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RealPage in the third quarter worth approximately $2,948,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in RealPage by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,652,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,731 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in RealPage by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,153,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,619,000 after purchasing an additional 148,168 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RealPage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,025,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in RealPage by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 879,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,752,000 after purchasing an additional 74,142 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc engages in the provision of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. It includes marketing, leasing, living, site management, expense management, and financial solutions. It also offers services such as accessibility inspection, compliance, credentialing, vendor marketplace, vendor catalog and e-invoices, RealPage exchange, professional, RealPage training, support, residential technology, billing, and SmartSource accounting.

