Zacks Investment Research Upgrades argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) to “Hold”

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ARGX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on argenx from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Guggenheim lowered argenx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen upped their target price on argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on argenx from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.35.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $296.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.67 and a beta of 1.00. argenx has a 1-year low of $141.26 and a 1-year high of $382.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $289.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.28.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by ($0.64). Analysts predict that argenx will post -12.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in argenx by 239.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in argenx by 4,583.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in argenx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in argenx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

