Zacks Investment Research Upgrades First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) to “Buy”

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $56.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.90% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.06.

Shares of FR stock opened at $48.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $50.35.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $1,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 232,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,076,073.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

