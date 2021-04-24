Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) to “Buy”

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.25 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.86% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark upgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Harvard Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

HBIO opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $265.91 million, a P/E ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 1.73. Harvard Bioscience has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.15 million. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James W. Green sold 35,000 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $209,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. 64.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

