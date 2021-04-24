Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) to “Buy”

Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.07% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Worley Limited delivers projects, provides expertise in engineering, procurement and construction and offers consulting and advisory services. The company cover the full lifecycle, from creating new assets to sustaining and enhancing operating assets, in the hydrocarbons, mining, mineral, metals, chemicals, power and infrastructure sectors. Worley Limited, formerly known as WorleyParsons Limited, is based in North Sydney, Australia. “

WYGPY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Worley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Worley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Worley from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Worley stock opened at $7.96 on Thursday. Worley has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Worley Company Profile

Worley Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors. It operates through Energy and Chemical Services; Mining, Minerals, and Metal Services; Major Projects and Integrated Solutions; and Advisian segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

