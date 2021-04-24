Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $197.85.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.
Zai Lab stock opened at $173.07 on Friday. Zai Lab has a 52-week low of $58.59 and a 52-week high of $193.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.49 and a 200-day moving average of $131.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.12 and a beta of 0.95.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,723,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at about $560,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.
Zai Lab Company Profile
Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.
