Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €112.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €119.00 ($140.00) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) target price on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zalando presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €100.12 ($117.79).

FRA:ZAL opened at €90.50 ($106.47) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €86.08 and its 200 day moving average price is €87.79. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

