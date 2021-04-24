Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 677,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,015 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 2.6% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $36,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,658 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UBER traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,763,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,250,439. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.58 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.99 and a 200-day moving average of $51.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.80 billion, a PE ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UBER shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.78.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

