Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $654,000 Position in BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,000 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioSig Technologies were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioSig Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BioSig Technologies during the third quarter worth about $58,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioSig Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioSig Technologies during the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. 18.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BioSig Technologies news, Director Jeffrey F. Odonnell sold 62,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $311,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,391 shares in the company, valued at $971,955. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey F. Odonnell sold 42,762 shares of BioSig Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $218,941.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,391 shares in the company, valued at $995,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSGM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.82. The company had a trading volume of 141,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,919. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average is $4.50. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $12.43.

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.12.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.

