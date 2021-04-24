Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $7.54 Million Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,260 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $7,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 11,270 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Globus Medical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,043 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,890 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GMED. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.94.

Shares of GMED traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.12. 462,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,598. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.75 and its 200 day moving average is $61.48. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $71.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $233.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

