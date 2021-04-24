Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 279 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,508 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,882 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,387 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,563 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,858 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $5.31 on Friday, reaching $201.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,211,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,854,416. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -380.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.80. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $87.84 and a 1 year high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. On average, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.17.

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,300.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

