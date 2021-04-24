Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,800 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,277,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,589,000 after buying an additional 10,541,721 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $51,317,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,793,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,167 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,588,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,285,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,638,000 after buying an additional 1,698,200 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $4,324,351.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.42. 19,608,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,434,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of -63.15, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.60. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $16.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.41.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

