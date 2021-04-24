Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 9,000 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNHI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. AlphaValue raised shares of CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

CNHI stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,003,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,697. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.68. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $16.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 1.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.131 dividend. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.83%.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

