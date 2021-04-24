Zel Trading Up 4.2% Over Last Week (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $213.48 or 0.00427404 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00023843 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.74 or 0.00169661 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.91 or 0.00214053 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004576 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 84.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004458 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 50.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

