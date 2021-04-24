Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Aparna Bawa Sells 2,593 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total value of $845,784.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.05, for a total value of $829,889.65.

On Monday, March 22nd, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.48, for a total value of $854,341.64.

On Monday, March 8th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total value of $843,451.04.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $336.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.90, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.67 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $329.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $397.47.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $423.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

