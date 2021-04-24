zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €213.14 ($250.76).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €169.00 ($198.82) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($311.76) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($411.76) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

ZO1 traded up €2.00 ($2.35) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €263.60 ($310.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,013. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 99.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €227.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €185.23. zooplus has a 52-week low of €108.20 ($127.29) and a 52-week high of €274.80 ($323.29).

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

