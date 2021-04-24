zooplus (ETR:ZO1) PT Set at €350.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($411.76) price target on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($311.76) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €169.00 ($198.82) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €213.14 ($250.76).

Shares of ZO1 opened at €263.60 ($310.12) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 99.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €227.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is €185.23. zooplus has a twelve month low of €108.20 ($127.29) and a twelve month high of €274.80 ($323.29).

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

