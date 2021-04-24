ZTO Express (Cayman) Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 10,916 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,127% compared to the typical daily volume of 890 call options.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 55.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 9.1% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZTO opened at $32.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.84. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.23). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

