$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) to announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store posted earnings of ($6.81) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full-year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $4.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.63 to $10.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $677.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,883,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $380,454,000 after acquiring an additional 199,579 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 390,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,538,000 after acquiring an additional 95,874 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,590,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 230,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,442,000 after acquiring an additional 51,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $170.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 1.39. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $77.05 and a fifty-two week high of $178.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.19 and a 200-day moving average of $144.25.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

