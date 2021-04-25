$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Retail Opportunity Investments reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 11.68%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROIC shares. Bank of America upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Retail Opportunity Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.61.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROIC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,144,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,172,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,601 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,675,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,438,000 after purchasing an additional 667,682 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,825,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,833,000 after acquiring an additional 399,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 559,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 244,090 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROIC opened at $17.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.62 and a beta of 1.47. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

