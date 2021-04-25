$0.25 EPS Expected for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.27. Graphic Packaging posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GPK. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

NYSE:GPK traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.65. 3,346,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,086,950. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $18.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at $160,620,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at $60,348,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,820,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,117,000 after buying an additional 1,244,365 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,282,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,603,000 after buying an additional 699,047 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,432,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,261,000 after buying an additional 692,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

