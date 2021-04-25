$0.36 EPS Expected for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) to post $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Rexford Industrial Realty reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.71 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

REXR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $55.23. 621,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,665. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $35.68 and a twelve month high of $57.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 95.22, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 72,663 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 52,780 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,692,000 after acquiring an additional 16,570 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $766,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 248.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 115,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,305,000 after buying an additional 82,629 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

