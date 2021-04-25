$0.63 EPS Expected for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will announce earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. United Community Banks posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 96.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. United Community Banks had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

In related news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $52,416.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $339,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,223,785.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

UCBI stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.41. The company had a trading volume of 373,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,799. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.44 and a 200 day moving average of $29.01. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

