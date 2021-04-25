$0.82 EPS Expected for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. TriCo Bancshares reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TriCo Bancshares.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriCo Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

NASDAQ TCBK traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.81. The company had a trading volume of 117,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $51.66. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.15 and a 200-day moving average of $38.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $447,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 325.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriCo Bancshares (TCBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.