$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) will report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sanofi’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.78. Sanofi reported earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sanofi.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $51.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $44.11 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $1.9061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.24%.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

