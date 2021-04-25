$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) will report sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xylem’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.16 billion and the highest is $1.21 billion. Xylem posted sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Xylem will report full year sales of $5.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Xylem.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

XYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.18.

Shares of XYL stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.48. 468,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,374. Xylem has a 52-week low of $56.63 and a 52-week high of $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 37.09%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $39,911.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,127.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $639,945.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,353,942.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,307 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Xylem during the third quarter worth $41,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xylem (XYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.