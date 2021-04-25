1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) dropped 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.20 and last traded at $24.23. Approximately 6,522 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 941,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $877.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.52 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $554,778.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at $13,556,505.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $1,520,367.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,456 shares in the company, valued at $8,337,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,012 shares of company stock worth $4,634,748. Company insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

