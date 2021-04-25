$1.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will report earnings of $1.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40. Williams-Sonoma posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 145.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year earnings of $9.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $10.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $11.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSM. Wedbush boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.25.

In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total transaction of $517,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,034.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,267,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,620 shares in the company, valued at $50,659,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,420 shares of company stock worth $7,007,810 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 8.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 444,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,699,000 after buying an additional 33,138 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $450,000. Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth about $2,161,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $1,042,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $172.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $55.09 and a 1 year high of $188.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 43.80%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

