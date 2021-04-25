$1.86 EPS Expected for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) will report earnings per share of $1.86 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.17 and the lowest is $1.64. Carlisle Companies reported earnings per share of $1.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year earnings of $6.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $8.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSL. Loop Capital upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

In related news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,729,972.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total transaction of $2,340,254.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 152,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 50,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CSL traded up $12.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.48. 851,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $97.55 and a 52-week high of $191.76. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.43 and a 200 day moving average of $150.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

