$10.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) will announce sales of $10.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.86 billion and the lowest is $9.46 billion. Energy Transfer reported sales of $11.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full year sales of $47.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.02 billion to $52.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $48.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.55 billion to $52.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Energy Transfer.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%.

ET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ET traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $8.19. The company had a trading volume of 14,203,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,458,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.90 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average is $6.82. Energy Transfer has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 42.07%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Transfer (ET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.