10,400 Shares in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUZI. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vuzix by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Vuzix in the 4th quarter worth $406,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vuzix in the 4th quarter worth $806,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vuzix by 513.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 21,650 shares in the last quarter. 12.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vuzix stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vuzix Co. has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -28.91 and a beta of 2.09.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 95.50% and a negative net margin of 321.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vuzix Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Vuzix news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 4,962,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $57,119,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,962,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,119,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on VUZI shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Vuzix from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Vuzix in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vuzix in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Vuzix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

