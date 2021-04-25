11,792 Shares in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Purchased by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 157,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 10,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of The Western Union stock opened at $26.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $26.55.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.97.

In other news, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $69,448.50. Also, insider Khalid Fellahi sold 16,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $402,776.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,613.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,677 shares of company stock worth $7,760,531 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

