$122.94 Million in Sales Expected for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) will report sales of $122.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $98.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $142.90 million. Planet Fitness reported sales of $127.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year sales of $567.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $487.00 million to $678.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $767.06 million, with estimates ranging from $692.80 million to $845.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $133.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lowered Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.88.

In other Planet Fitness news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $8,354,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 100,738 shares of company stock valued at $8,413,427 over the last quarter. 9.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,045,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 395,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,716,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 274,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,311,000 after buying an additional 13,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $83.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,197.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.95. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $45.87 and a 12 month high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Planet Fitness (PLNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.