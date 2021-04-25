$122.94 Million in Sales Expected for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) will report sales of $122.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $98.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $142.90 million. Planet Fitness reported sales of $127.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year sales of $567.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $487.00 million to $678.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $767.06 million, with estimates ranging from $692.80 million to $845.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Planet Fitness.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $133.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lowered Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.88.

In other Planet Fitness news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $8,354,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 100,738 shares of company stock valued at $8,413,427 over the last quarter. 9.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,045,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 395,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,716,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 274,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,311,000 after buying an additional 13,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $83.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,197.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.95. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $45.87 and a 12 month high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Planet Fitness (PLNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.