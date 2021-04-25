1,410 Shares in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Purchased by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.7% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 25,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $9,755,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 10.2% during the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 42.3% during the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 71,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,149,000 after buying an additional 21,238 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,620,877.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $176,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,082,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,424 shares of company stock valued at $18,249,880 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $143.97 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.21 and a 52-week high of $149.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.08 and a 200-day moving average of $125.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.97, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 112.46%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.48.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.