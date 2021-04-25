14,492 Shares in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Bought by Fulcrum Asset Management LLP

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,492 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,740,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,701,000 after buying an additional 854,976 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,250,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,566,000 after buying an additional 31,686 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $137,843,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $126,680,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,430,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,815,000 after buying an additional 254,251 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHM opened at $53.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.03 and a 52 week high of $54.71.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 16.05%.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

